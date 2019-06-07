Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets postponed to next year

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film titled Gulabo Sitabo is set to release on April 24 next year. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres in November this year.

The movie, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have earlier worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture October.

This would be the second time that Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen teaming up with Shoojit Sircar after the 2012 hit Vicky Donor, which was the actor's debut in Bollywood. Sircar has previously directed Amitabh Bachchan in Piku as well.

Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.