Ameesha Patel summoned by court in Rs 2.5-crore fraud case

India Today in March had reported a story that Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel is being charged with Rs. 2.5 crore fraud case. Last seen in Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, the actress has been accused of not paying dues for money which she borrowed to make her film Desi Magic.

Producer Ajay Kumar Singh slapped a case on Ameesha Patel and Kuunal Goomer for not returning the money which they had borrowed to make a film Desi Magic under their production house. He took the matter to court, which in turn has summoned Ameesha.

Confirming the same, Singh told IANS, “We have filed a case in a Ranchi court after a cheque of Rs 3 crore bounced. She has not been responding to anything with regard to the money she borrowed from me last year for the release of a film named ‘Desi Magic‘. Now she has been summoned by the court and she has to appear before the court on July 8.”

“If she doesn’t come, a warrant will be issued against her. We went to court on June 17 with the request to issue a warrant since she is not responding, but the judge of the court suggested sending a summon by the police before an arrest warrant,” he added.

Featuring Ameesha Patel, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff in lead roles, Desi Magic went on floors in 2013 but there was no update on it post that. Ajay Kumar Singh was recently in news for his upcoming Hindi film Family of Thakurganj which stars Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster duo Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill.