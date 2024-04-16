Twitter
Amar Singh Chamkila's son is upset with this scene in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic: 'Unhone galat...'

Here's ho Amar Singh Chamkila's son Jaiman Chamkila has reacted to his father and singer's biopic of the same name. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra play Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur in Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman's musical streaming on Netflix.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 10:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amar Singh Chamkila and Diljit Dosanjh (Images: Instagram)
Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, Amar Singh Chamkila started streaming on Netflix on April 12. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the musical drama is based on the life of the legendary, controversial Punjabi singer of the same name. Chamkila and his wife, singing partner Amarjot Kaur were shot dead in 1988. Parineeti Chopra plays Amarjot in the film.

The film, whose music is scored by the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, has received rave reviews from the audiences and critics. Now, Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur's son Jaiman Chamkila has shared his reaction to the Netflix film and revealed one scene that upset him.

Speaking about the Udta Punjab actor's performance, Jaiman told AajTak.in, "Diljeet bhai ji ne bahut badiya kaam hai aur jaise unki real-life image thi, woh bilkul waise hi lag rahe the (Diljeet brother has done an amazing work. The way his (Chamkila) had his real-life image, he was looking exactly like that)."

In the climax scene in the film, it is shown that while Chamkila and Amarjot's dead bodies were lying at the singer's home, Amarjot's parents go straight towards the bedroom and start collecting the money that the husband-wife have earned from their performance. Their son has an objection to this scene as he told the portal, "Aisa toh nahi tha jaise unhone dikhaaya hai. Agar aisi koi baat hoti toh mujhe pata hi hota, mujhe toh paala hi un logon ne hai. Mere jitne bhi hak hain, mujhe un logon ne hi dilaaye hain. Toh yeh thoda mujhe laga ki unhone galat dikhaaya hai (It wasn't like that they have shown. If there was something like that, I would have known. They have raised me. All the rights that I have, they have given me. So, I feel this was wrongly shown in the film)."

Apart from Diljit and Parineeti, the Imtiaz Ali directorial also features Apinderdeep Singh, Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, and Sahiba Bali amongst others.

