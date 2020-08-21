Almighty Motion Picture to produce biopic on legendary actress Meena Kumari based on book 'Mahjabeen as Meena Kumari'

Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights of "Mahjabeen as Meena Kumari" written by seasoned print journalist Ashwini Bhatnagar. Mahjabeen as Meena Kumari traces the life and times of the legendary actress of yesteryears, Meena Kumari. The book tackles the tumultuous developments from her intimate life and also takes the readers on an emotional roller coaster ride as it chronicles various developments in her professional and personal life.

Actor Producer Prabhleen Kaur, speaking about the same said, "A dream comes true for me as nothing is more beautiful and larger than life than the name Meena Kumari herself. God resides in detailing is the mantra that guides us at Almighty Motion Picture, and a subject of this magnitude warrants research. The best names, second to none from vintage Hindi film journalism have been hired to provide authentic research to us. We intend to start with a web series and then move onto a feature film on the gifted actress for whom the word tragedy queen was coined, hence we are not in any hurry."

For the uninformed, it was on March 31 1972 that Meena Kumari had breathed her last at the age of 39. Thirty-three of those years were dedicated to the eventful acting career. The web series will encompass all aspects of her career, controversies, and complexities that shrouded the enigmatic persona of Meena Kumari.

Author Ashwini Bhatnagar speaking about the impending film said, "I am delighted to have collaborated with a production house like Almighty Motion Picture known for creating path-breaking content in the past. The book is possibly the first authentic portrayal of the legendary actress from a neutral viewpoint. We were always confident of this fantastic book when it was pitched to us by The Book Bakers Literary Agency."