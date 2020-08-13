'All loved ones deserve this closure': Kriti Sanon demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon has joined the list of fans and Sushant's family and has demanded a CBI enquiry in his death case.

Kriti who kept mum for a long time after Sushant's tragic death took to her Instagram stories on Thursday and wrote, "I pray that the Truth comes out SOON...His family, his friends, fans, and all loved ones deserve this closure... I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinqhRajput."

A few days back, Kriti had taken to her Instagram account and had posted a poem penned down by her, hinting at how truth is like the sun and it is always there. Kriti had written, "It is cloudy, It is foggy, Its all so unclear...But they say Truth is like the Sun Its always there...So don't speculate Just patiently wait For its gonna be windy for a while and it is gonna rain. But remember my friend, Sometimes a storm is just making way for the Sun to shine again. Kriti Sanon."

Apart from Kriti, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also posted a video on her Instagram on Thursday demanding CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita posted a video in which she demanded Justice for Sushant and asked for a CBI probe in his case. She captioned her video saying, "#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #CBIforSSR."

Similarly, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reiterated the family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the actor’s death today.