Alisah's 'official hairdresser' Sushmita Sen gives her a slight makeover, Renee captures candid moments

Sushmita Sen posted an Instagram snapshot giving a haircut to her younger daughter Alisah on Saturday. Known for her witty and engaging, Sushmita called herself Alisah's "official choice of hairdresser" in a note she wrote alongside the picture post. She credited elder daughter and actor Renee, for capturing the moment.

"Busy weekend anyone?!!! Alisah has a way of making me feel really important? I've been her official choice of hairdresser since she was three years old!!! While I am all stressed about cutting her hair, she simply meditates!! Love her confidence!!! #sharing #simplejoys #mammahood. Nice shot @reneesen47. I love you guys!!! Sushmita wrote."

The actor then shared a few photos on her Instagram story where Alisah is seen posing happily with her elder sister Renee after getting a haircut.

Sush captioned the photos "Feeling lighter already" and "Final hair look as requested".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita has been shooting for the second season of her web series 'Aarya' which streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor resumed the shoot in Rajasthan whit hit a temporary roadblock due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown due to it.

The first season streamed in 2020 and became an instant hit. After a decade, Sushmita made her acting comeback and won several accolades for her incredible performance in the titular role.

On the other hand, Renee, Sushmita's elder daughter, has also followed her mother's footsteps and made her acting debut with a short film titled 'Suttabaazi'. She was appreciated for her performance.

