Aligarh child murder: Sonam K Ahuja faces backlash for her tweet, gets into argument with Ashoke Pandit

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Aligarh. As per ANI, The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested for killing the child in Tappal area of the city. Police said that on June 5, 2019, the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid. A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said.

Soon after the heartbreaking news broke out, Bollywood celebrities expressed their anger on Twitter and even wrote that the accused should be punished brutally for this heinous crime. One of the celebs who tweeted was Sonam K Ahuja, who wrote, "What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate."

Soon after that, the actor was called out for having 'double standards'. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted to her, "@sonamakapoor On #Asifa U questioned d values of india by tweeting : “I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. 8 years old gang raped & murdered in 'Devi'-sthaan Temple.”And nw on #TwinkleSharma you tweet saying “I urge Ppl to not make ds into a selfish agenda.” Why this disparity ?"

To which Sonam replied, "Because I practice Hinduism and I believe in karma."

Ashoke went on to tweet, "I hv nt qstnd ur beliefs bt want to knw why dr’s a diffrnce in Ur reaction btwn #Asifa & #Twinkle.Why ds delayed reaction ?Why no playcards? Why nt tkng names of d accused ?Don’t U think al crimes shld b condemned wth same intensity nd similar language. #JusticeForTwinkleSharma". Sonam tweeted back to him by writing, "I’m sure you have better things to do then troll me. Hope you find peace and love. Thank you for your opinions, this made my day. Ignorance is truly bliss."

