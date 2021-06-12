Alia Bhatt steps out for brunch with sister Shaheen Bhatt, friends; see fun-filled pictures

With restrictions easing out in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was snapped some quality time with her best friends in Mumbai on Friday.

The B-town diva enjoyed a lunch outing with sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFFs Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others such as fashion blogger Usaamah Siddique and owner of celebrity label Summer Somewhere, Meghna Goyal at Bastion Worli.

To share a glimpse of what their outing looked like, Alia's friends took to their Instagram accounts and posted several photos from their brunch scene. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Happy souls #BrunchinWithTheFam." Anushka also posted a few photos on her Instagram Stories.

"Good vibes only," Usaamah Siddique wrote while sharing a happy photo with the gang.

In the photos, Alia Bhatt can be seen donning a casual look as she wore a pink sweatshirt and black shorts, which she teamed with black sneakers and golden hoops. Shaheen Bhatt was seen wearing a comfortable shirt paired with olive green trousers. Anushka on the other hand wore a summery dress.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She also has Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline.