Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi performance praised by Loki star Sophia Di Martino: She is going to take over the world

Loki star Sophia Di Martino has praised Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is going global. The film is not just eyeing major awards in the American film awards season but also garnering praise from criticsad celebs in the West. The latest name to turn a fan of the Alia Bhatt-starrer is actress Sophia Di Martino, best known for playing Sophie in Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki.

On Thursday, Sophia took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a poster of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. “Woahhh. What a turn. @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi,” she wrote alongside, adding a ‘like a boss’ sticker. The post caught Alia’s eye soon. The actress reshared Sophia’s post thanking her, with a reference to her starring role in Loki. "This means so much from someone who is about to take over a whole Multiverse,” wrote Alia.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released in March, stars Alia is a youg girl sold into the flesh trade and tells the story of how she rises from a sex worker to one of the most respected social figures in Mumbai. The film is inspired by the life of Gangubai, a real-life sex worker, and was critically acclaimed for its direction and performances.

Gangubai was also a box office success, grossing over Rs 200 crore at a time when theatres were open with only 50% occupancy in most parts of the country. The film also starred Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo apart from Vijay Raaz, Syhantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles. The year 2022 was a particularly good one for Alia with her other theatrical release Brahmastra Part One Shiva amassing over Rs 400 crore worldwide. In addition, her first home production Darlings, which was released on Netflix, earned praise.

Sophia, on the other hand, will be reprising her role as Sophie in Loki season 2, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar next year.