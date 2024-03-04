'Cutie pie': Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets mesmerised after seeing paps in viral video, netizens react

Raha, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, was looking so cute when she arrived with her parents at the airport early this morning.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivity has become the talk of the town; social media is full of videos and photos from the ceremony. Several Bollywood celebs were spotted at the ceremony.

The wedding is supposed to happen on July 12. Meanwhile, several videos and photos are going viral on social media. Raha, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter grabbed everyone’s attention when she arrived with her parents at the airport early this morning. She was looking adorable when she saw paps at the airport.

The video of her is going viral on social media, one of the Instagram users wrote, “Falling in love with this cutie pie... God please protect her.” The second one said, “Raha already knows the camera. It's in her genes. The cutest.” The third one said, “Raha be like " ye kon log hai jo mujhe dekhte hi chillane lgte hai.” The fourth one said, “Perfect family... the cutest family of Bollywood.”

It was Alia Bhatt’s cute video with daughter Raha and Anant Ambani, which caught the eyes of fans on social media. On day 2, as per the jungle-themed bash on Day 2, Alia donned a forest-themed pantsuit with daughter Raha twinning her in a dress with the same print.

In the clip, Alia runs into Anant, who warmly greets Raha. His adorable exchange with the baby went viral on the internet and melted the hearts of the netizens. One of them wrote, "This is so cute", while another commented, "Raha is so cute and beautiful." The video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Ali and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta share a close bond and the Ambani brothers are often seen visiting the Bollywood couple's home. The four of them danced to Ranbir and Alia's popular romantic track Kesariya on the second day of the wedding festivities, which saw multiple performances from various celebrities incluing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone among others.