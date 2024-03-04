Twitter
Delhi Budget 2024: Kejriwal govt to give Rs 1000 monthly to women above 18 years

Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer: Sara Ali Khan turns freedom fighter Usha Mehta, uses radio as weapon against British Raj

Billionaires Elon Musk, Vinod Khosla engage in public spat as OpenAI dragged to court

This star kid stalked superstar, called herself his wife, he filed FIR, she went missing, hasn't been seen since...

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 3: Kiran Rao film grows due to positive word of mouth, mints Rs 1.7 crore

Benefits of eating guava and leaves

7 actresses who refused to work with Salman Khan

7 health benefits of grapefruit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Aaradhya Bachchan's mesmerising look from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash reminds fans of 'Aishwarya Rai from 90s'

'Cutie pie': Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets mesmerised after seeing paps in viral video, netizens react

Raha, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, was looking so cute when she arrived with her parents at the airport early this morning.

Manisha Chauhan

Mar 04, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivity has become the talk of the town; social media is full of videos and photos from the ceremony. Several Bollywood celebs were spotted at the ceremony.

The wedding is supposed to happen on July 12. Meanwhile, several videos and photos are going viral on social media. Raha, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter grabbed everyone’s attention when she arrived with her parents at the airport early this morning. She was looking adorable when she saw paps at the airport.

The video of her is going viral on social media, one of the Instagram users wrote, “Falling in love with this cutie pie... God please protect her.” The second one said, “Raha already knows the camera. It's in her genes. The cutest.” The third one said, “Raha be like " ye kon log hai jo mujhe dekhte hi chillane lgte hai.” The fourth one said, “Perfect family... the cutest family of Bollywood.”

It was Alia Bhatt’s cute video with daughter Raha and Anant Ambani, which caught the eyes of fans on social media. On day 2, as per the jungle-themed bash on Day 2, Alia donned a forest-themed pantsuit with daughter Raha twinning her in a dress with the same print.

 In the clip, Alia runs into Anant, who warmly greets Raha. His adorable exchange with the baby went viral on the internet and melted the hearts of the netizens. One of them wrote, "This is so cute", while another commented, "Raha is so cute and beautiful." The video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Ali and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta share a close bond and the Ambani brothers are often seen visiting the Bollywood couple's home. The four of them danced to Ranbir and Alia's popular romantic track Kesariya on the second day of the wedding festivities, which saw multiple performances from various celebrities incluing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone among others.

