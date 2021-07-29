Alia Bhatt hints she is missing beau Ranbir Kapoor, reveals she stole his belongings

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are couple goals and have been attracting headlines for the same reason. Alia frequently mentions Ranbir on social media, and the two are often seen together.

Alia took to her Instagram recently and posted two selfies wearing Ranbir’s cap.

She wrote in the caption, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings (& make sure you take many selfies).”

Taking to the comment section, a fan wrote “OMG!!!!! You are soooooo in love dearrrrr....we love u both”. Another wrote, “Nyc Click”.

A few weeks ago Alia posted an adorable picture of her and Ranbir’s hand which gave netizens another reason to be in awe of the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote ’Major missing’. The photo was posted during the time when Ranbir was tested positive for COVID-19.

In an earlier interview, Ranbir had stated that if the pandemic had not occurred, he would have married Alia. He had told Rajeev Masand, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life”.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon share screen space in ‘Brahmastra’. Alia’s other films include ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani’. Ranbir’s upcoming films include ‘Shamshera’ and an untitled Luv Ranjan film.