Alia Bhatt's bridal look goes viral, fans impatient for her real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Popular Mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared latest photos of Alia Bhatt from the sets.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 03:04 PM IST

Before heading to the Maldives, Alia Bhatt was snapped at Film City in Mumbai for a commercial shoot. The actor was seen shooting for a few television commercials and paparazzi clicked her while making her way towards the sets from her vanity van. Now popular Mehendi artist of Bollywood, Veena Nagda took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos of Alia from the shoot. In the photos, the actor is donning a bridal look and flaunting her Mehendi inked by Veena

Alia looked beautiful in a peach printed lehenga with intricate threadwork all over it. She made her matching sheer dupatta as a veil placed on her head. Alia completed her look with a gold choker necklace, a pair of jhumkas and a maang teeka.

Veena captioned the photo stating, "On sets of Cadbury Perk Advertisement with lovely @aliaabhatt. Great work by @goodmorningfilms production house. #veenabollywoodmehendi #veenanagda #bollywoodmehendi #bollywoodceleb #bollywoodactress #mehendi #henna #advertisement #aliabhatt #aliabhattfans #aliabhattfc #onset #shoot #onsetmehendi."

Check out the photo below:

On seeing the photo, fans couldn't keep calm and wish to see Alia as a real-life bride. Fans have been waiting to see Ranbir and Alia's wedding from a very long time. One of the fans commented, "Can't wait for her real wedding bridal look. Hope u will be doing her Mehendi even then."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir. The actor has also been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia also has been filing SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

All three films are likely to hit the screens in 2021.

