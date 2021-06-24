Ali Fazal recalls slipping into depression after Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'

Ali Fazal recently revealed that he slipped into depression after being a part of the film '3 Idiots'. Many might not remember but Ali played a small role in the film of an engineering student called Joy Lobo, who dies by suicide after the college dean refuses to extend the project's deadline for submission.

In an interview with PeepingMoon, he said, "I slipped into depression when I started with 3 Idiots. I played a small role in it." Ali was in the second year of college back then and described the situation among students similar to his role in the film. He said, "Do you know what happened? Suddenly they were doing some news pieces, not to sound morbid or anything but at that time, some college students had harmed themselves, and then I got a call from some news channel saying, 'Sir, you've played this role and this is exactly what has happened. How do you feel about it?' and I was crushed at that point. I was naive. I was in my second year of college."

He further said that his mental health had taken a hit after the film was released. "I went into depression and I told Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) and all these people and they said, 'please don't do this. Tell them to talk to the producer and don't feel like this," he said.

'3 Idiots' was released in 2009, the film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. It featured Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi as the titular characters and also starred Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the work front, Ali will feature next in 'Ray', Netflix's anthology on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories. Featuring stories by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. It will premier on June 25 and will present four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth.