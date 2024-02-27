Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event in Lucknow sees slippers thrown on stage, cops lathi-charge

Twitter
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

Yami Gautam opens up on challenges of managing pregnancy during intense shoot of Article 370

'Virat Kohli may not play in...': Gavaskar's remark on India star's absence

Why Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani chose Jamnagar as venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions?

Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi indicted in graft case by Pakistan court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani chose Jamnagar as venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions?

Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi indicted in graft case by Pakistan court

RCB vs GG, Match 5 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

8 side effects of having too much Vitamin B

Then and now: Here's how cast of Mr India looks after 37 years

8 foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Yami Gautam opens up on challenges of managing pregnancy during intense shoot of Article 370

Kiran Rao didn't want son Azad to be traumatised by her, Aamir Khan's public divorce: 'The decision to...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who has worked with many stars, is a superstar on OTT, was once caught for stealing, she is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event in Lucknow sees slippers thrown on stage, cops lathi-charge

The promotional event of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Lucknow ended up in chaos, the situation became chaotic as the large crowd created a ruckus during the event.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 02:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event in Lucknow
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is one of the most-awaited films of the year, created excitement among fans during a stunt performance in Lucknow.

The promotional event in Lucknow ended in chaos, the situation became chaotic as the large crowd created a ruckus during the event. A video reported by news agency ANI captured the situation caused by the crowd.

In the videos that are going viral on social media, the crowd can be seen throwing slippers on the stage, meanwhile, police cops were seen trying to control the situation. Several slippers thrown by the crowd were seen lying all over the ground in the videos that surfaced.  The massive crowd went crazy when they saw their stunning entry and incredible aerial stunts, resulting in a stampede.

Indeed, it was a visual delight for the people to watch their favourite stars in action mode with the title track of the film playing in the background. Earlier, Akshay took to Instagram to update his fans about his Lucknow visit. He shared a captivating picture along with Tiger. He can be seen wearing a black hoodie paired with matching pants and white shoes while Tiger opted for a white jacket and denim pants with black shoes. Akshay wrote in the caption, "Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein.#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 @tigerjackieshroff"

Recently, the makers dropped the title track of the film. Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada". The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits. Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm. The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, entered Bollywood, worked with superstars, is now king of OTT, he is..

Deepika Singh clarifies if being TV star impacted her film career, says 'mujhe roles hi...' | Exclusive

Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen’s SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune’s richest man’s...

Meet man, designer behind Ratan Tata’s dream car, he is now Rs 344000 crore company’s…

Man gets 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon, company responds

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE