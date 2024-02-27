Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event in Lucknow sees slippers thrown on stage, cops lathi-charge

The promotional event of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Lucknow ended up in chaos, the situation became chaotic as the large crowd created a ruckus during the event.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is one of the most-awaited films of the year, created excitement among fans during a stunt performance in Lucknow.

The promotional event in Lucknow ended in chaos, the situation became chaotic as the large crowd created a ruckus during the event.

Laathi-Charge Kalesh b/w Crowd and Group of Police Man during the event of actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who reached Lucknow for the promotion of the film Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan

In the videos that are going viral on social media, the crowd can be seen throwing slippers on the stage, meanwhile, police cops were seen trying to control the situation. Several slippers thrown by the crowd were seen lying all over the ground in the videos that surfaced. The massive crowd went crazy when they saw their stunning entry and incredible aerial stunts, resulting in a stampede.

Indeed, it was a visual delight for the people to watch their favourite stars in action mode with the title track of the film playing in the background. Earlier, Akshay took to Instagram to update his fans about his Lucknow visit. He shared a captivating picture along with Tiger. He can be seen wearing a black hoodie paired with matching pants and white shoes while Tiger opted for a white jacket and denim pants with black shoes. Akshay wrote in the caption, "Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein.#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 @tigerjackieshroff"

Recently, the makers dropped the title track of the film. Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada". The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits. Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm. The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

