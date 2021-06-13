As 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' clocks 25 years of its release, Akshay Kumar recalls defeating The Undertaker in 'reel life'

Akshay Kumar on Sunday walked down memory lane and shared a funny memory of him defeating 'The Undertaker' in 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi'. For the unversed, Akshay fought the doppelganger of the popular veteran American wrestler Mark William Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, in the 1996 hit film. Many people assumed that the real Undertaker had made his Bollywood debut opposite Akshay but it was wrester Brian Lee who essayed The Undertaker's role.

Recalling the particular fighting scene, Akshay shared a hilarious meme on his social media pages. "Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker," the meme read.

The meme has images of Akshay along with popular wrestlers, including Triple H and Brock Lesnar.

"A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film," Akshay quipped.

Akshay's post has left netizens in splits.

"The last man standing," actor Varun Dhawan commented. "Wow," Ayushmann Khurrana reacted.

Speaking of 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', the film, which will complete 25 years tomorrow (June 14), also starred Rekha and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.

Akshay started his 'Khiladi series' back in 1992 with the film 'Khiladi'. Thereon he has starred in several films namely 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (1994), 'Sabse Bada Khiladi' (1995), 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' (1996), 'Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi' (1997), 'International Khiladi' (1999), 'Khiladi 420' (2000), and 'Khiladi 786' (2012).

Moreover, Akshay was the first host of the adventure-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

