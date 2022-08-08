Search icon
Akshay Kumar reacts to #BoycottRakshaBandhan trend, says 'its a free country, everyone can..'

Akshay Kumar spoke out about individuals who wanted to boycott Raksha Bandhan during the film's promotion in Kolkata.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

File Photo

While promoting his movie, Akshay Kumar addressed the trend to "boycott Raksha Bandhan" on Twitter. After numerous people pulled down the writer Kanika Dhillon's purportedly "Hinduphobic" tweets, his film drew internet criticism. Many recommended viewers to skip the movie in theatres.

Akshay spoke out about individuals who wanted to boycott Raksha Bandhan during the film's promotion in Kolkata as a response to the ongoing cancel culture. He claimed that one can "do what they want" in India because it is a "free country." Aamir Khan had before addressed calls for a boycott of his movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Akshay said, “As I just said this, it is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (trolls) and you (media), don’t get into it.”

Prior to his movie's release on Friday, Akshay Kumar is presently touring India to promote it. The actor and his crew will travel to Lucknow and Delhi after halting in Kolkata. They will be joined by co-stars Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna, and Sahejmeen Kaur.

Raksha Bandhan, which was directed by Aanand L. Rai, centres on the four sisters of Lala Kedarnath, played by Akshay, Sadia, Smrithi, Deepika, and Sahejmeen. The main character of the family comedy is Lala, who is determined to show his four sisters a decent life and who wants to marry them off. The film also stars actor Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Akshay's love interest.

