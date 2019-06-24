Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's 'Kesari' to get a release in Japan, here's when

Akhshay Kumar's 'Kesari' to release in Japan

After becoming one of the highest openers of this year, Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari' is all set to win hearts in Japan. The historical drama, which entered the Rs 100 crore club in just seven days, will hit the big screens in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' on August 16.

The period drama, which also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Akshay who essayed the role of Havildar Ishar Singh announced the news on Twitter.

"Kesari, a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought: 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer Japan on 16th August 2019!" he wrote.

The flick, which is directed by Anurag Singh, hit the theatres on March 21, giving fans a perfect Holi gift. 'Kesari' earned Rs. 21.06 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of the year before the release of Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat'.

Akshay will soon be seen in 'Good News', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Sooryavanshi'.