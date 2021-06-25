Ajay Devgn, Dil Raju unite for Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Naandhi', says 'time to share important story with all'

Ajay Devgn on Friday (June 25) announced that he will be uniting with Dil Raju for the Hindi remake of the 2021 hit Telegu film, ‘Naandhi’. The project will be be produced by Ajay Devgn films, Dil Raju Productions, Kuldeep Rathore and Parag Desai (Mumbai Talkeez).

Taking to Twitter, Ajay wrote, ““Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @SVC_official @Meena_Iyer @kuldeeprathor9 @ParagDesai #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiInHindi.”

The producers are currently in the process of locking the director and the starcast for the Hindi remake. ‘Naandhi’ is a crime courtroom drama which received immense critical acclaim and was also a commercial success. It starred Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Praveen.

In as statement, Ajay Devgn said, “Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju & I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience. These are early days. The script is being finalised. Once we have the cast & key talent in place, I may be able to say more.”

Producer Dil Raju added, “Naandhi is made on a very important topic and we were keen to take this story to a larger audience. I am very happy to have collaborated with Ajay Devgn on an important story like this. We are in the preliminary stage of the film and will soon share more details.”

‘Naandhi’ is a a film about an IT professional who is wrongly set up in a high profile murder case. He then spends years suffering abuse in prison while waiting for his trial. Eventually, a law student fights his case and they together prove his innocence. The film was released on February 19 this year.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is all set for his digital debut with with Disney+ Hotstar’s 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’. The ‘Singham’ actor will be essaying an intense and gritty cop in the series. Ajay will also been seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ’RRR’ and ‘Maidaan’.