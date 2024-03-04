Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan put rumours of tiff to rest as they bond while leaving Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan's new video puts rumours of the tiff between the two to rest.

Amitabh Bachchan along with his family was also invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash held in Jamnagar. While the Bachchan family was leaving from the venue, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were seen bonding with each other.

A video of the Bachchan family leaving the venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash is now going viral on social media. The video shows Aishwarya and Shweta talking to each other as Abhishek Bachchan walks behind them. The two were seen heading towards the car. The video has finally put the rumours of tiff to rest.

Recently, there were reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce and strained relations with their mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Over the past few months, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were often spotted at the same events as Aishwarya, where they reportedly avoided being photographed next to one another. In December 2023, the whole Bachchan family supported Shweta's son Agastya Nanda at his debut film The Archie's red carpet premiere in Mumbai, however, a few noticed that Aishwarya and her in-laws kept their distance at the event.

This video came as a surprise to the fans. One of the users joked, "Don't do this Aish & Shwet di! Don't kill our gossip by reuniting. We have to crib Shwetdi daayan, Aish ahankari, Jaya bad etc etc lol." Another user commented, "Truly hope Aish n Abhi to be okay. I don't want to hear any breakup news." Another wrote, "Omg wonder what people here have to say now."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen slaying in a golden lehenga and enjoying the performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash with Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Their photos and videos came as a relief for the fans.

The three-day star-studded pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw some electrifying performances by artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Akon and more. Not only this, Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen lighting up the event with their performances.