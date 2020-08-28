Ahead of Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt shares sunkissed photo hoping 'the shadows fall behind' her; See Pic

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars both the filmmaker's daughters -- Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt -- along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, in the lead.

Actress Alia Bhatt may be getting massively trolled online amid the nepotism debate that was refuelled after Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, but her spirits are still high ahead of the release of her film Sadak 2.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars both the filmmaker's daughters -- Alia and Pooja Bhatt -- along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, in the lead.

The actor, who seems determined to keep her face 'towards the sunshine' and look at the brighter side of things, recently took to Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of herself, dressed in a n oversized shirt as she flips her hair back, with a swimming pool and greenery in the backdrop, but what caught the social media users attention was the caption.

The 27-year-old diva wrote along with the photograph, "Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you."

Lately, the actress has been facing flak on social media, because she is a star kid. Earlier this month, the trailer of her upcoming film Sadak 2 became the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

The trailer of Sadak 2, which dropped on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar earlier this month, was massively trolled by many netizens as was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism.

This year, many Bollywood actors including Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Sayani Gupta, quit social media, citing massive hate, negativity on social media as one of the major reasons. Most of them state that social media platforms, which started as channels to connect stars with fans, have now become breeding places of negativity and toxicity.

With Sushant Singh Rajput`s death re-igniting debate around nepotism in Bollywood, some celebrities became a target for trolls and haters.

Stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday, dealt with it by limiting comments, while others like filmmaker Karan Johar refrained from posting on social media for a while, and some just left the social media world, looking for positivity in real life.