Ahead of Oscars 2023 nominations, Ajay Devgn is 'keeping fingers crossed' for RRR to secure nomination, win trophy

SS Rajamouli's RRR has made India proud with its stupendous success on a global level. After bagging Golden Globe, CCA and other international awards, all eyes are on the big target- The Academy. On Tuesday evening, The Academy of Motion Arts and Science will release the nomination list, and the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer is eyeing to secure a nomination in Best Original Song, and other categories.

Just like countless Indians, even Ajay Devgn is wishing RRR to secure a nomination and an Oscar for India with his film. Recently, Ajay launched the 2nd teaser of his upcoming actioner Bholaa. During the press conference, Ajay, who played an extended cameo in RRR, shared his view on the film's international success. He said, "Jab humari industry ki filmein chalti hai toh bahut aacha lagta hai and industry ka bahut fayda hota hai. Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Aur aaj agar hum papers mein statements dekh rahe hai James Cameron ke and bakiyon ke. Toh humari industry recognises ki ja rahi hai, jo ki bahut badi baat, and I feel proud. It's a great feeling. (When our films get appreciated on a global level, the entire film industry gets recognised. When we read comments from International filmmakers like James Cameron and other people, it makes us feel proud. This is a big deal)."

Speaking about RRR securing a nomination in The Oscars, Ajay asserted, "I'm just keeping my fingers crossed, ki jitne bhi nomination mile, aur awards mile utna accha hai (I'm keeping my fingers crossed that we should get maximum nominations and awards)."

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was widely considered to be India’s best bet at the Oscars this year. Many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the film would be India’s official entry for the Academy Awards. In the end, it lost out to Gujarati film Chhello Show (also known as Last Film Show) in a move that divided many.

RRR is still in the Oscars race though, having submitted its candidature across all categories. In the Best Foreign Film Category, however, Chhello Show is the Indian representative. Recently, SS Rajamouli weighed in on the controversy and what it was like missing out on a chance to be India’s official Oscars entry.