Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan clash, Akshay Kumar has this message for Ajay Devgn, deets inside

On Ajay Devgn's 55th birthday, Akshay Kumar penned a note for his Sooryavanshi co-star.

As Ajay Devgn turned a year older on Tuesday, fellow actor Akshay Kumar posted a birthday wish for his “brother” who is gearing up for the theatrical release of his movie ‘Maidaan’ this month. Interestingly, Ajay's Maidaan is clashing with Akshay Kumar's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors have worked being known as prominent action heroes from the 90s, and they have done a few movies such as Suhaag, Khakee, and Insaan

Taking to X, Akshay penned a wish for Ajay, which reads, “My wish for you always, ‘Kar har Maidaan fateh’ Happy birthday brother, @ajaydevgn. Love and prayers.” As soon as Akshay dropped the tweet, several fans of the Akshay lauded his gesture towards his co-stars.

Here's Akshay Kumar's wish for Ajay Devgn

My wish for you always, ‘Kar har Maidaan fateh Happy birthday brother, @ajaydevgn . Love and prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2024

"People unnecessarily thinking that things might be not well between #AkshayKumar and #AjayDevgn. Clashes happen, it is just a part of box office, more power to their bonding & friendship," A fan wrote. Another fan praised Akshay and said, "Echoing the sentiment: 'Kar har Maidaan fateh'. Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn! Here's to conquering every battlefield that comes your way. Sending you love and prayers on your special day."

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. Music for the film has been scored by Oscar winner AR Rahman. Maidaan will release in the cinemas on April 10. Meanwhile, Akshay is all set with the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that hits theatres on Eid 2024. The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also be released on April 10.

(With inputs from ANI)