After Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar to also join Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast? Anees Bazmee reveals

Anees Bazmee clarified that Akshay Kumar will not be the part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which will star Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan.

Director Anees Bazmee, who is set to helm the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has shared that actor Akshay Kumar will not be part of the project. In a recent interview, Anees confirmed that the upcoming film will feature Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, and Akshay Kumar will not be associated with the third installment.

While speaking to Zoom, Anees Bazmee clarified, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am eager to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In the future, certainly yes." He mentioned that the first day of the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is tentatively scheduled for March 10, although he hasn't finalized the exact date yet.

Talking about Vidya Balan, the director added, “Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don't know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set.”

On Monday, Kartik shared a video from the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film on his Instagram, which featured Vidya’s famous dance to Ami Je Tomar as Manjulika. This was followed by the actor’s rendition to the song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Alongside, the actor wrote in the caption, “And it’s happening . OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007. A remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, it starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi, and Paresh Rawal, along with an ensemble cast. The psychological thriller was a hit, earning Rs 82 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee. A spiritual sequel only, it had all new cast, led by Kartik and also featuring Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav. The film was also a success, minting Rs 266 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is said to be a horror comedy as well, and is being directed by Bazmee again. Produced by Bhusan Kumar, the film will be releasing on Diwali 2024.