Twitter
Headlines

After Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar to also join Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast? Anees Bazmee reveals

Meet man, was once world's richest, sold Rs 16000 crore worth of shares, he is now...

Meet man, IIT-IIM alumnus, runs Rs 251000 crore company, he is…

Deepika Padukone joins Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa as presenters at BAFTA Awards 2024

Meet richest family in the US, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar to also join Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast? Anees Bazmee reveals

Meet man, was once world's richest, sold Rs 16000 crore worth of shares, he is now...

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

10 must-watch Bollywood period dramas on OTT

 9 animals with incredible sixth sense

7 benefits of hair oiling

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Meet actress who got married at peak of career, quit acting, moved to US, got divorced after few years, she is now...

Meet actor who was on path to become superstar, gave some superhit films, career ended after he went jail for...

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar to also join Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast? Anees Bazmee reveals

Anees Bazmee clarified that Akshay Kumar will not be the part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which will star Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Director Anees Bazmee, who is set to helm the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has shared that actor Akshay Kumar will not be part of the project. In a recent interview, Anees confirmed that the upcoming film will feature Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, and Akshay Kumar will not be associated with the third installment.

While speaking to Zoom, Anees Bazmee clarified, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am eager to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In the future, certainly yes." He mentioned that the first day of the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is tentatively scheduled for March 10, although he hasn't finalized the exact date yet.

Talking about Vidya Balan, the director added, “Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don't know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set.”

On Monday, Kartik shared a video from the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film on his Instagram, which featured Vidya’s famous dance to Ami Je Tomar as Manjulika. This was followed by the actor’s rendition to the song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Alongside, the actor wrote in the caption, “And it’s happening . OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007. A remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, it starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi, and Paresh Rawal, along with an ensemble cast. The psychological thriller was a hit, earning Rs 82 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee. A spiritual sequel only, it had all new cast, led by Kartik and also featuring Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav. The film was also a success, minting Rs 266 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is said to be a horror comedy as well, and is being directed by Bazmee again. Produced by Bhusan Kumar, the film will be releasing on Diwali 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni reveals an amusing reason for picking No. 7 jersey, 'That's the day.....'

Sajni: Arijit Singh's romantic, heartwarming song from Laapataa Ladies makes fans emotional

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Ambani channels 'Desi Barbie' in Manish Malhotra's pink ombre chiffon saree

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

This company will pay its employees Rs 62 lakhs for having kids, know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE