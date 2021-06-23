After their 'Bharat Milaap', Ranveer Singh took Arjun Kapoor out for a ride in his new Mercedes Maybach GLS

Long time buddies Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh met on Wednesday, sharing a picture on social media called it, 'Bharat Milaap'

It is known to all that actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are inseparable. We have seen them goof around on the sets of their film 'Gunday' and 'Koffee With Karan'

On Wednesday, Arjun visited Ranveer and they seemed to have a lot of fun. Ranveer shared a monochrome picture of him and Arjun on his Instagram story, he was seen giving Arjun a kiss on his cheek and wrote on it "Bharat Milap."

Just before that Ranveer shared a selfie from his car and geo-tagged himself in Mumbai. He was seen wearing an Adidas jacket, green sunglasses and a black mask.



After the 'Bharat Milaap', Ranveer took Arjun for a ride around town in his new car.

They were spotted in a Mercedes Maybach GLS. It currently retails at around Rs 2.5 crore. The car is the latest addition to Ranveer's ever-growing collection.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in '83', directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup where Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev while his wife, actor Deepika Padukone also plays his on-screen wife, Romi.

He also has films like 'Cirkus', a special appearance in 'Sooryavanshi'. Apart from these two, Ranveer also has a Hindi remake of 'Anniyan' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.