After Rhea Chakraborty, ED summons Shruti Modi in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi. She was snapped at the ED office in Mumbai some time back. Reportedly, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was in touch with Modi and made various phone calls to her.

Rhea was spotted with her brother Showmik Chakraborty as they came before ED for interrogation in the case. While Rhea is still being interrogated, Showmik was allowed to leave the office.

A few hours before appearing, Rhea requested the ED to postpone the recording of her statement till her Supreme Court plea hearing. Rejecting the request, the ED had reportedly also warned they would register Rhea Chakraborty's absence as non-compliance of summons.

Both Rhea and Showmik were reportedly business partners with Sushant Singh Rajput. ED has summoned Rhea for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Bihar Police had found Rs. 15 crore missing from Sushant's bank account. The same was also confirmed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Sushant's father KK Singh, in his FIR with the Bihar Police, had also stated that he suspects Rhea took Sushant's money. KK Singh had made other claims too, including Rhea kept Sushant away from his friends and family.

The ED is seeking details of the financial transactions of the firm Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director. They will also investigate the financial transactions of 'Front India For World', in which her brother Showik Chakraborty is a director.