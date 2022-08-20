After brewing 'Koffee', Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor turn 'ko-stars' for upcoming project

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Two of the most well-known actors in Hindi movies are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The two also have an amazing bond, which they recently discussed on Karan Johar's well-known talk programme, Koffee With Karan. The two talked about their friendship and bonding right away, starting with how they first connected and their adventures together. The two are now prepared to work together as actors.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan posted a fairly intriguing photo of them taken on the sets of their newest project to her social media accounts. In the still, the two look terrified.

“From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought @janhvikapoor," Sara wrote sharing the picture.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan most recently appeared with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the movie Atrangi Re. She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in the untitled movie that producers Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar are working on. She also has two projects with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions as well as Gaslight, Pawan Kriplani's film with Vikrant Massey.

Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in the movie Good Luck Jerry. She just finished filming Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. In addition to this, Mili was produced by Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor.

In the past, the two actors have been to places like Kedarnath, Los Angeles, and Goa together. They have ensured that they post fantastic photos from the wonderful travels on social media as well.