Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

After brewing 'Koffee', Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor turn 'ko-stars' for upcoming project

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan posted a fairly intriguing photo of her and Janhvi taken on the sets of their newest project to her social media accounts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

After brewing 'Koffee', Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor turn 'ko-stars' for upcoming project
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Two of the most well-known actors in Hindi movies are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The two also have an amazing bond, which they recently discussed on Karan Johar's well-known talk programme, Koffee With Karan. The two talked about their friendship and bonding right away, starting with how they first connected and their adventures together. The two are now prepared to work together as actors.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan posted a fairly intriguing photo of them taken on the sets of their newest project to her social media accounts. In the still, the two look terrified.

 “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought @janhvikapoor," Sara wrote sharing the picture.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan most recently appeared with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the movie Atrangi Re.  She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in the untitled movie that producers Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar are working on. She also has two projects with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions as well as Gaslight, Pawan Kriplani's film with Vikrant Massey.

Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in the movie Good Luck Jerry. She just finished filming Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. In addition to this, Mili was produced by Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor.

In the past, the two actors have been to places like Kedarnath, Los Angeles, and Goa together. They have ensured that they post fantastic photos from the wonderful travels on social media as well.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'India is like our family, I want to..': Afghan girl appeals to PM Modi about unavailability of visa to study in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.