Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Emraan Hashmi's patriotic film gets release date, to stream on...

The date of Ae Watan Mere Watan was announced in a film featuring the voice of star performer Sara Ali Khan as Usha, who passionately urges listeners to unite against the British Raj over a clandestine radio.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

On World Radio Day, February 13, makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan announced the date of their film's release. Kannan Iyer directed the film which stars Sara Ali Khan. On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram and wrote, "Desh ki kahaani, Usha ki zubaani World Radio Day par! #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21 only on @primevideoin."

The date was announced in a film featuring the voice of star performer Sara Ali Khan as Usha, who passionately urges listeners to unite against the British Raj over a clandestine radio. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' based on real-life events, is a fictional story of an underground radio station, managed by a brave young girl, that altered the path of India's freedom struggle.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement. "At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that," said filmmaker Karan Johar.

Johar adds, "Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India's history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara's exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse."

"Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian's heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement. With today being World Radio Day, we couldn't have found a more auspicious day to reveal that the movie will premiere on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a dream in the making and I am excited to embark on this journey with Prime Video and unveil this powerful and inspiring story to the world."

"Ae Watan Mere Watan is a riveting tale of courage, sacrifice, resilience and unwavering devotion to one's country and one that we're honoured to bring to audiences worldwide," said producer Apoorva Mehta. "The film marks an exciting chapter in our partnership with Prime Video and is another step in our goal to back stories that pay tribute to this country's rich history and cultural tapestry. It has been incredibly exciting to see Sara get into the skin of her character and her performance is a testament to her prowess as an actor and flourishes under the skilful guidance of Kannan Iyer. We're looking forward to finally premiering this movie to our audience and we're sure it will awe and inspire them."

"Ae Watan Mere Watan, for me, is not just a movie, it is an emotion. The film is a labour of love and a matter of great pride," said film producer Somen Mishra. "From the moment I heard Kannan and Darab's story, I've known this is going to be a very special project. It is a heartfelt tribute to the courage of our freedom fighters and the many unsung heroes who have put their lives on the line for our country. I'm truly delighted to see this untold piece of Indian history be given the spotlight it so rightfully deserves and is eagerly waiting for its premiere on Prime Video."

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' has been penned by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who has also directed it. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari star in pivotal roles and there is special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The movie is a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. This historical thriller-drama will be available on Prime Video in India and more than 240 other countries and territories on March 21 in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (With inputs from ANI)

