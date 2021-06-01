Adil Hussain reveals what Radhika Apte and he spoke about before filming their nude scene in 'Parched'

Leena Yadav’s ‘Parched’ was a critically acclaimed film wherein Radhika Apte played a sex worker. Also starring Adil Hussain, the film was premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015 and released in India in 2016.

Hussain has now opened up about the nude, lovemaking scene between him and Radhika in the movie. He has also shared details about their bold and intimate scene and what they spoke about before they enacted it.

In an iteration with ETimes, Adil was all praises for his co-star. “Radhika has committed to art and people should understand. For people like her and I, what matters is art and not what people will say,” he said.

“I was almost naked in that scene. I have no issues with such scenes as long as they have not been done to tickle one's lower senses. I have no issues with such scenes as long as they are meant to portray the complexities of human life,” Adil added.

He also shared that his wife did not have any issues with the nude scene as she respects his profession and has complete faith in his sensibilities.

Adil revealed that before the cameras rolled, he asked Radhika, “What about your boyfriend?” to which Radhika replied that she was married. She then asked him, “What about your wife?” Adil told her she has “no problems”.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview Radhika had said that her role in ‘Parched’ came at a time when she “needed” it.

While speaking to Grazia Magazine, she said, “It wasn't easy because I was contending with my own body image issues at the time. So, having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now I can bare it all anywhere. I'm proud of my body shape and size. Of course, that film went to so many places and that led to more work and appreciation. I really needed a role like this because when you're in Bollywood you're constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face.”

“The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don't think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide’.”