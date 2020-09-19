Actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of 'forcing' himself on her

In a shocking revelation, actress Payal Ghosh, who played the role of Radhika in 2016's television serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', has alleged filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, claiming that Kashyap had forced himself onto her.

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' alongside Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, made the allegations against the director on her verified Twitter account.

Payal stated that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and demanded that action be taken against him. The actress sought the intervention of the Prime Minister through her tweet by tagging the accounts of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal account.

Taking to her social media handle, Payal wrote, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! (sic)."

The tweet was written after the actress retweeted an interview that she had given to a media network, in which she had opened up about her alleged sexual encounter with the filmmaker.

She said in the interview, ‘I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina by opening my salwar kameez. He said it was okay and all the actresses who worked with him are just a call away.’ Apparently, Anurag Kashyap told her, ‘Whenever I call them, they come running and suck my c**k”. That is what he told me and expected the same."

Within minutes Payal's tweet went viral and came to the notice of National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, who advised the actress to send a detailed complaint to them.

Sharma assured her that the commission will look into the matter to which Payal responded by saying that she will send a formal complaint to the NCW. "Thank you will do that," wrote Payal in a reply to the Sharma's tweet.

Besides 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi', Payal has a few other films like 'Oosaravelli' and 'Prayanam' to her credit.