Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Veteran actress Bhairavi Vaidya, who is best known for her roles in Salman Khan’s Chori Chori Chupke Chukpe and Aishwarya Rai’s Taal, passes away at the age of 67 after reportedly battling cancer.

Bhairavi Vaidya’s daughter took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt goodbye for her mother. She wrote, “For me, you Are my, Maa, Mom, Mummy, Choti, Bhairavi. A Colourful, Fearless, Creative, Caring, Responsible! 1st an Actor Than a Wife and then a Parent!!! A lady who raised her Children and made them capable of achieving their Dreams without any fear of thinking "What if??" A lady who built her name in the industry than let that be Film, TV, or Ott on her own Rules without compromising even a bit!!! A lady who smiled laughed through her family!!! A lady who fought till her last breath. My pranam to you.”

She added, “I was blessed to have you as my mother in this life, There's so much to say but I am choking!!! But only one thing would say I know your exit was early ... but I also know you wouldn't want to see urself in that particular situation. Maa Stay at Peace. I promise I'll be a good child. You Take care of yourself I'll do the rest.”

Bhairavi Vaidya was a popular face in the film as well as the Television industry. She made her debut with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Taal wherein she played the role of Janki. She also featured in Salman Khan and Preity Zinta’s Chori Chori Chupke Chupke in a supporting role. She has also worked in Gujarati film titled Ventilator which also starred Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles.

Bhairavi Vaidya was also seen in 2021's Nima Denzongpa. Her co-star from the show, Surabhi Das, mourned her death and told IndiaToday, "I am really saddened by the news of her passing away. I shared great times with her on sets."