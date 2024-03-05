Twitter
Meet world's richest person, much more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, not Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Zuckerberg, has...

This Indian actor will attend pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles; it's not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, NTR, Aishwarya, Deepika

'10 years have been...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacts to PM Modi's 'My country is my family' remark

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

This Indian actor will attend pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles; it's not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, NTR, Aishwarya, Deepika

Actor Sahil Salathia will be attending the pre-Oscars in Los Angeles this year

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Actor Sahil Salathia, who is best known for featuring in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat film, will attend pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. He will mark his presence at the coveted event, representing India.

Excited about it, Sahil said, "I have always believed in doing quality work in my career and I think it has been paying off. I am very excited to be invited to celebrate South Asian excellence at the Oscars this year. I am very excited to meet the 2024 Oscar nominees and the shortlisted filmmakers."

The event will also witness the presence of Kal Penn, Lilly Singh, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Tan France, Hannah Simone, Rupi Kaur, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Anita Chatterjee, Shruti Ganguly and Archana Misra.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host.

This year's Best Actor nominees are Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), reported People. The Best Actress category includes Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Oppenheimer leads this year's race with a whopping 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things, which earned 11. Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nominations, and last year's biggest hit Barbie scored eight.

Nominees for Best Director are Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest).

(ANI)

