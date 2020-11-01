Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will make your heart happy

Abhishek Bachchan had the loveliest birthday wish for his wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the sweetest birthday wish for his wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She turned 46-year-old today. The couple celebrated her birthday together, and junior Bachchan shared an image of the same on his Instagram account.

In the image, Abhishek was seen wearing a silver kurta with golden borders, paired with cream-coloured pyjamas. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, wore a yellow anarkali suit with flowers embroidered on them. She wore a sindoor, bindi, mangalsutra and bangles while posing for the photo. The actress was also seen with a dark pink lipstick shade.

Sharing the image, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you."

Here's his post:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received birthday wishes from her peers, including co-stars Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit-Nene (from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Devdas' respectively) previously. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wished the actress.

Anushka Sharma, who shared screen space with Aishwarya in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' took to Instagram Story and posted a beautiful picture of the latter.

"Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading your radiance all around," she wrote.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya, and extended birthday greetings to her.

"Happiest birthday to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May you always be blessed abundantly, my dear," Shilpa wrote on her Instagram Story.

Aishwarya`s 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene recalled working with her in the hit film.

"Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for `Devdas` seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead," Madhuri added.

(with inputs from IANS)