Abhishek Bachchan curates special gratitude video for fans after getting discharged from hospital

After getting recovered from coronavirus and getting discharged from Nanavati hospital on Saturday, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account on Monday and thanked all his fans and well-wishers who wished him a speedy recovery.

He shared one big thank you note for his fans in the form of a video. Abhishek began the video by acknowledging his fans. He wrote, "I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude."

Watch the video here.

The video showed several screenshots of wishes from Bollywood celebrities as well as fans. Abhishek's Dhoom 2 co-star and friend Hrithik Roshan reacted to the video and wrote, "This is so sweet."

For the uninformed, Abhishek and his family including his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for the virus and had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. However, they recovered sooner than the Bol Bachchan actor. Abhishek was finally discharged after being hospitalised for 29 days.

After his discharge, he wrote on Instagram and thanked the hospital staff and his fans and wrote, " TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them."