'Aarya' star Sushmita Sens pens emotional note for dad on his birthday, shares happy family photos

Sushmita Sen has been making headlines recently since the second season of her popular series 'Aarya' was released on December 10. Sushmita has received love and praises for portraying the titular character of a loving mother embroiled in the dark world of crime. Aarya Sareen would protect her three children at any cost as she takes over the illegal drug business run by her own father and brother.

The former Miss Universe is very close to her own real-life family too. She took to Instagram on Sunday morning to wish her dad on his birthday. Sharing cheerful family pictures with her fans, Sushmita wrote "Happppyyyyy Birthday Baba!!! A marvellously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call my Father…and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather #tata...To your health & happiness always…for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower…for your silent strength & indomitable spirit ..one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime!!! YOU ARE AMAZING BABA!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!...Thank you God!!! #blessed" with lots of emojis.

While speaking to Deccan Chronicle recently, Sushmita had mentioned that it took her 27 years to earn praise from her father for her performance in 'Aarya' Season 2. "My mother binge-watched the second season with me! My father was choked with emotion when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he is of me after watching the show. It was a very emotional moment for me. I had always told my father that I would make him proud. It has taken me 27 years to earn this compliment from my dad — that he’s proud of my work,” said the actor.

'Aarya' gained worldwide fame after receiving nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards recently.