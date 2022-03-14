Aaradhya Bachchan’s speech in Hindi goes VIRAL, dad Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Amitabh Bachchan's mastery of the Hindi language, diction, and control is unquestionably on par with that of a scholar. This time, though, it is his granddaughter Aaradhya who has won hearts with her Hindi oratory skills. A video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's kid speaking a few phrases in Hindi has been doing the rounds on the internet. The little girl, who was clothed in her school uniform, spoke about the significance of the Hindi language in the video. She claimed that everyone who want to learn a language should do it via poetry.

A social media user who shared the video congratulated Aaradhya and said, "The legacy continues."

Abhishek noticed the netizen's remark. As a token of respect, Abhishek responded with a folded hands emoji.

In 2018, Aishwarya talked about the media attention that her daughter gets. She told Hindustan Times, “Aaradhya has seen it [the attention] since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don’t know. It can’t be normal to see human beings behave strangely. But also it’s not like she woke up one day and experienced it. She has seen crowds outside our gates, media outside the airports and I would like to believe that she realises that it happens sporadically.”

She went on to say that she has been a pretty normal mother to her all along. She has accompanied her everywhere she has gone. She attends school every day. She has taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the grocery, and done other typical things with her so that she understands what 'normal normal' is and what social enthusiasm is.