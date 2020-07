'Aap ne mera maan badha liya': Hrithik Roshan thanks Lata Mangeshkar for praising his work in industry

As Hrithik Roshan celebrated six years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' along with his grandfather Roshanlal Nagrath's birth anniversary, he received special wishes from none other than India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer was all praises for Hrithik and his grandfather's work in the industry in her latest tweet.

Lata shared a memory from 1966, when she collaborated with Hrithik's 'daduji' for 'Rahe Na Rahe Hum', a song in the movie 'Mamta'. While Lata had crooned the song with Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur, Roshanlal Nagrath, also only known as Roshan, was the music composer and director for the track.

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "Namaskar. Aaj mahan sangitkar Roshan ji ki jayanti hai. Inka sangeet bahut asardaar aur madhur hota tha. Hamare aur inke pariwarik sambandh the.Main unki yaad ko naman karti hun. Roshan ji ke sangeet mein gaaya mera ek pasandida geet aap sabke liye."

Hrithik replied to the same writing, "Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji, this is one of my favorite songs of Daduji’s too."

In turn Lata went on to praise Hrithik's work in the industry, writing, "Namaskar Hrithik.Aapka kaam mujhe bahut accha lagta hai, aap ke Nagrath pariwar ko main hamesha apna pariwar samajhti hun.Main har saal Roshan ji ki jayati aur punyatithi pe unke baare mein likhti hun.Wo sach mein ek bahut bade sangeetkar the."

(Translated) "Thank you a lot for the sweet words, Lata ji," wrote Hrithik in reply, adding, "Aap ne mera maan badha diya hai."

Here's their conversation:

Lata Mangeshkar is last remembered for her track 'Lukka Chuppi' from Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Waheed Rahman starring film 'Rang De Basanti'. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the song was composed by A R Rahman.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie 'WAR', which released on October 2, 2019. The actor was going to commence shooting for his superhero franchise film 'Krrish 4' soon, before everything came to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.