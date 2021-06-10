Ira Khan shares 'slightly more put-together' photo clicked by THIS 'Gully Boy' actor

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan often shares her posts and videos on her Instagram page which instantly go viral on the Internet. The star kid is also a theatre director by profession and she has often spoken about her struggles with mental health. Now, Ira took to her Instagram page and posted a candid click with a caption that has a deep meaning. She said that she is slightly more put together.

In the photo, Ira is seen wearing a grey tank top and a green plaid shirt with a green cross bag. She completed her look by tying her hair in a high ponytail and a pair of statement earrings. Ira captioned her post as "When I was slightly more put-together... or at least so I thought. @itsvijayvarma."

Vijay Varma who clicked the photo commented on her post by writing, "Totally on fleek."

Earlier while addressing her mental illness, Ira had opened up about 'ruining' holidays with her parents. She had said, "Past few years I've felt like my mom and all parents seem to have to give up on a lot for their kids. I don't know if I could really do that for anyone. I must have ruined so many holidays for my mom and my dad. Like you can't do anything. You have to take your child everywhere with you which is fine but then there are so many things you can't do because you've to look after them."