'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

AAP-Congress announce seat sharing arrangements for Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

Meet Sydney Sweeney, actress who once worked as tour guide, her nude scenes went viral

7 batters fastest to score 19000 international runs

10 Indian business leaders to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bollywood

Aamir Khan calls Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure ‘big learning’: ‘Two things happened…’

Aamir Khan reflects on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure and calls it a big learning.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Aamir Khan reflects on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure
Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist, however, his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha was a major box office failure, after which, he took a break from films. The actor recently reacted to the film’s failure and accepted that he made mistakes in the film. 

The actor recently graced ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0, where he reflected upon Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and said, “It's a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena, and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn't do well. Two things happened, after a long time my film didn't work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, 'If I'm okay?' I realized that I was getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it. The real side is, that failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story."

He further added, “I gave it a lot of thought, it was a big learning for me. I remember telling Kiran once, 'I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels' Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I'm hurt that the film has not worked, I've taken time to absorb the grief.” 

Helmed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya along with others in key roles. The film was a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which itself is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is now back in business. The actor has produced the upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies helmed by Kiran Rao and also has another film Sitaare Zameen Par in the pipeline. He has also joined hands with Rajkumar Santoshi for Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947.

