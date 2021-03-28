66th Filmfare Awards: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu win top honours, Farah Khan bags Best Choreographer for 'Dil Bechara'

66th Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday night in Mumbai and the winners from the 2020 films have been declared. Among the top honours, Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad has been bestowed with seven awards including Best Film, Best Actor (Female) for Taapsee Pannu, Best Story among others. While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior swept off four awards which include Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Saif Ali Khan and more. Late actor Irrfan Khan honoured with Best Actor for Angrezi Medium and Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Best Film - Thappad

Best Director - Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics) - Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics) - Amitabh Bachchan - Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics) - Tillotama Shome (Sir)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female) - Farrokh Jaffar- (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story - Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay - Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue - Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director - Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female - Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album - Pritam - Ludo

Best Lyrics - Gulzar for 'Chhappak' (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Raghav Chaitanya for 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Asees Kaur for 'Malang' (Malang)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Irrfan

Technical Awards

Best Action - Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score - Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhyay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography - Farah Khan for 'Dil Bechara' (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design - Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing - Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design - Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design - Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX - Prasad Sutar (NY VFX WALA) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards

Best Film (Fiction) - Shivraj Waichal (Arjun)

Best Film (Non-Fiction) - Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female) - Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male) - Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice) - Devi