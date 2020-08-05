60 Years of 'Mughal-E-Azam': Screenplay of Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's film makes it to Oscar library

Epic film Mughal-E-Azam has completed 60 years of its release. The film hit the screens on August 5, 1960, and is considered as one of the greatest films made in Bollywood. The historical film directed by K Asif starred Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar, Dilip Kumar Prince Salim, Madhubala as Anarkali and Durga Khote as Maharani Jodha Bai. Now as per reports in PTI, the screenplay of Mughal-E-Azam has made it to the Oscars library.

Talking about the same, K Asif's son Akbar Asif told the media agency, "The journey of Mughal-e-Azam started with words from the greatest writing team ever assembled in Hindi cinema and I thought the best way to honour them was to permanently preserve their screenplay in the world's most renowned film library."

He added, "I hope future generations can learn and get inspired by the work of my late father and his incredible team of writers. I want to humbly thank the Academy Awards for accepting the screenplay."

The screenplay of the film was penned by Aman, Kamal Amrohi, Wajahat Mirza, Ehsan Rizvi and K. Asif.

Meanwhile, Akbar is a businessman and is currently based out of London.

Talking about Mughal-E-Azam, the colourised version of the film was re-released in theatres in the year 2004. While a few years later in 2016, an official live musical based on the epic film ha created history as one of the biggest theatre productions ever staged anywhere in the world.