3 years of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal': Twitterati celebrate Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's 'underrated gem'

Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal might not have been a hit at the box office, however, fans of the film still hold a candle to it especially for its songs and their favourite stars who reunited after Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma.

Today, Jab Harry Met Sejal completes 3 years of its release and fans couldn't be more excited to celebrate it because of the emotions it conveyed. On Monday, Twitter started trending #3YearsofJHMS. One user wrote, "JHMS is like a free-flowing river, either you go with the flow or watch it on sidelines or you may decide to drown or you may question the flow or you may ignore it completely, it's a personal choice."

While another said, "Charles Bukowski once wrote that If ur losing ur soul & u know that you got some soul left. This is perfectly true for Harry, he knows he's losing his soul, he just needed a reminder and sejal is that reminder. This movie is about the characters finding themselves."

Check out some more of the tweets here.

Jab Harry Met Sejal was a story of a confused woman, Sejal Zaveri, who loses her engagement ring on her Europe trip, and Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry - the tourist guide, helps her find it.

DNA's review of Jab Harry Met Sejal when it released read, "Some of the romantic scenes are delightful because of SRK's inherent charm. The actor makes even the most mediocre scene come alive. If there any doubts if SRK would be accepted as a lover boy, he dispels them completely. Shah Rukh owns the genre with his dimpled smile and a truckload of sex appeal. Anushka Sharma is on point and adorable as a Gujarati girl desperate to be sexy."