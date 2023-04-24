3 Idiots' Olivier Lafont says, people are now apologising to him for 'misunderstanding' his character Suhas

Olivier Lafont aka Suhas Tandon

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi-starrer 3 Idiots is still best remembered for its memorable characters and hilariously comical scenes, and the perfect balance between tear-jerking emotion and comedy. Apart from Rancho, Raju Rastogi, Farhan Qureshi, and Chatur Ramalingum, Suhan Tandon is also considered one of the memorable characters from the film.

When the movie was released, Suhas was considered a heartless character. However, many netizens do agree that they misunderstood the character, and they are finding Suhas relatable and correct. One of the users shared a post on his analysis about Suhas Tandon and called him a 'good person' who valued money and was correct. The post went viral, and even French actor Oliver Lafont, who played Suhas came across the viral analysis of his character, and acknowledged him and other people who are apologising for misjudging his character.

Olivier Lafont shared the screenshot of the tweet on Facebook and wrote, "Lately, I've been getting messages from people 'apologizing' about misunderstanding the character of Suhas Tandon that I played many years ago in the film 3 Idiots, and then this post by Aaraynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life. It's amazing that both the movie and the character had such an impact then, and even now. It's also nice that Suhas is finally getting some love."

“So, finally, this tweet reached the real Suhas of movie 3 Idiots, aka Olivier Lafont.”



"I wish he would have said “dedh lakh ki baat kahi”

Jokes apart, thank you for sharing your opinion. @OliLafont https://t.co/LZO3TqZIc5 pic.twitter.com/g3hUAUkgUr — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 17, 2023

Oliver shared the viral post that says, "Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty."

Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man.



Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy.



I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty.



Everyone dreams… pic.twitter.com/OMR3WVlvEE — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 16, 2023

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was the top grosser of 2009, and it also started Rs 200 crore club in Bollywood.