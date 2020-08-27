16 Years of 'Dhoom': Filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya on one of Bollywood's most successful franchise

Filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya who wrote screenplays for all three films of the Dhoom franchise, besides directing the third installment starring Aamir Khan said on the 16th anniversary of Dhoom release that he and Aditya Chopra were "pleasantly surprised" with the mind-blowing reaction of the audience towards the first film.

Dhoom starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen in lead roles. Viktor, as he is lovingly called in the film industry, said, "Honestly, as a writer, one always looks for appreciation, and I’m often unaware of the commercial aspect of things. I think all films are creative enterprises first and commerce is a by-product of that. But I think we were all pleasantly surprised by the response to the film (the first Dhoom)."

He further added, "We were confident at the script stage that the film was an entertainer, a film which was not taking itself too seriously and perhaps that is what struck a chord with the young in the audience along with the energy of the action and of course Dhoom Macha Le by Pritam! The only person who kind of foresaw the possibility of a sequel was Adi and he wrote me a mail before the release and said, do think about a sequel."

Incidentally, with Dhoom’s anniversary, Viktor also completes 16 years of association with YRF and Aditya Chopra. Speaking further about the film, Viktor said that the idea to have a villain with a moral compass was inventive because one often roots for the villain to win.

He said, "Dhoom is more in an anti-hero world rather than a villain in the traditional sense. In the first Dhoom, the anti-hero is a rebel. Even though he is a thief, his persona is essentially a rebellious one. There is something about youth and bikes and energy, none of which was a planned thing— it just seemed to come organically, instinctively I guess and the bank robbers are essentially cocking a snook at the establishment which unconsciously is a thread that runs through in all the films of the Dhoom series."