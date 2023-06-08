Search icon
Shekhar Kapur confirms ‘Masoom’ sequel

The 1983 movie “Masoom” was adapted from the 1980 novel “Man, Woman and Child” by writer Erich Segal.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Masoom, released in 1983, marked Shekhar Kapur's debut as a filmmaker.

Rumours have been doing rounds for some time now that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is working on the sequel to his 1983 classic “Masoom.” Now, the director has finally confirmed the news, and movie buffs could not be more excited. During an interaction with a news organisation, he revealed that he is in fact directing the sequel to “Masoom.” He said, “I am directing a sequel to Masoom. But the details later. Let’s chat about it later on.”

Shekhar Kapur also recently visited Mumbai to meet his daughter Kaveri. Meanwhile, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was the leading lady in the original drama, also disclosed that she does not know anything about the movie, despite the fact that she was in touch with the director every day during his Mumbai trip.

“Masoom” marked the directorial debut of Shekhar Kapur and also proved his mettle as a filmmaker. The project is a cinematic adaptation of Erich Segal’s popular novel, “Man Woman and Child.”

The story of “Masoom” revolves around Devendra Kumar, the protagonist, whose family is turned upside down when he discovers that he has a child from a previous relationship. Bringing his son, Rahul, home proves challenging as his wife, Indu, struggles to accept the child. The ensuing events make for a truly unforgettable experience.

The film boasts an impressive cast, with Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead. Tanuja, Supriya Pathak, and Saeed Jaffrey also play pivotal characters, while Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana, and Urmila Matondkar shine as talented child actors. The screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics of this highly acclaimed drama were crafted by Gulzar, while the legendary composer R.D. Burman provided the music.

The movie's success led to remakes in other languages, such as Telugu (Illalu Priyuralu), Turkish (Bir Akşam Üstü), and Malayalam (Olangal).

Now, after four decades since the original drama's release, viewers eagerly anticipate what Shekhar Kapur will bring to the table with the sequel. It promises to be an exciting and compelling continuation of the story.

