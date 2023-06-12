SRK’s epic Twitter banter with fan has a jawan connection

In “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role.

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again embraced social media to connect with his fans. Through his regular #AskSRK sessions on Twitter, he engages with his followers and offers epic responses to their queries. In a recent session, the actor revealed that his upcoming film “Jawan” was ready for release. When a fan asked about his evening plans, Shah Rukh Khan humorously replied, "Was thinking will watch Jawan with Atlee…."

During the session, another Twitter user expressed curiosity about the film, to which Shah Rukh Khan responded playfully, saying it was "Absolutely Ready Steady Po!!"

One fan even asked about the physical challenges he faced while working on "Dunki" and "Jawaan.” "Which was physically more challenging for you? Dunki or Jawan? #AskSRK". Answering this, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan for sure lots of action."

When asked about his thoughts on Nayanthara, the leading lady of "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan said, “She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure.”

He also lauded Vijay Sethupathi, the antagonist of the film, for his down-to-earth nature and impressive acting skills, stating that he had learned a lot from him. "He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learned a lot from Vijay,” said SRK.

One fan queried if Shah Rukh Khan had seen Atlee's previous films and which one was his favourite. The gracious superstar replied, "I liked Theri and Mersal a lot also."

Through these engaging #AskSRK interactions, Shah Rukh Khan continues to showcase his love for his fans while providing insights into his upcoming project and his admiration for his co-stars and director.

‘Jawan’ Features Shah Rukh Khan In A Dual Role

In “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role, along with Thalapathy Vijay in a special appearance. Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in as the lead antagonist, while Nayanthara is the leading lady opposite SRK. Additionally, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover will essay supporting roles in “Jawan.” Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

This apart, Shah Rukh Khan’s line-up further includes Rajkumar Hirani's “Dunki.” The movie also has Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.