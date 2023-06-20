Rashmika Mandanna wraps up Animal shoot; calls Ranbir Kapoor role a ‘bomb’

Rashmika Mandanna has finished shooting for Animal. (Credits: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are waiting with bated breath to witness her in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's forthcoming action entertainer, Animal. The latest update regarding the project is that the Pushpa actress has wrapped up the shoot for the Hindi drama. Rashmika Mandanna dropped an announcement about Animals’ shoot in her Instagram Stories. She praised her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The ‘national crush’, as Rashmika is called by her fans, also revealed that Ranbir’s character in Animal is a “bomb”. The actress declared that she will miss working with the team of Animal.

Rashmika Mandanna on Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna was all praises for her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. “Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #RanbirKapoor, I was super nervous but my god!! Out little secret… God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya... Brilliant actor, Amaaaaazing human, Everything else (tick mark) Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh... Wait! Haveeee to say this RK in Animal is bomb. I don’t think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn... I am super duper excited for the team," the Varisu star wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna on Animal's team

Rashmika Mandanna did not stop at that. She went on to appreciate the entire team of Animal, “Initially na.. the film came so suddenly to me, was really surprising but I was extremely...extremely excited for Animal cause of course I wanted to work with the whole team. I think I’ve shot for about 50 days now for the film and now that it’s over, I am starting to feel one big void. I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extend that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya... Everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet to kind hearted and I infact kept mentioning to them that I would’ve loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I’d still be happy."

About Animal

Along with Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, Animal will also see Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by T-Series in collaboration with Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. Manan Bhardwaj has scored the songs for the drama.

As for Rashmika Mandanna, she will soon reprise her role as Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule.