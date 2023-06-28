Rajkummar Rao to play revolutionary Bhagat Singh in his next?

Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project and is also very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon. (Credits: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao is one of those actors who can fit into any role with utmost perfection. The latest reports doing rounds suggest that the 'Badhaai Do' star is in talks for another promising project. Going by the reports, he is likely to essay the iconic character of revolutionary Bhagat Singh in his next. A team of writers is reportedly researching various aspects of Bhagat Singh’s life for the script of the movie. It is believed that it will take around 6 to 8 months for the writers to finalise the research. According to the reports, Rajkummar Rao is already involved in the project.

In the meantime, this is not Rajkummar Rao's first attempt at becoming a historical figure. Prior to this, the 'Newton' star was seen as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the 2017 historical drama, 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Furthermore, a source close to the development was quoted saying that Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project and is also very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon. They added that the venture is in a very nascent stage of development now and a team of writers is busy researching the episodes from Bhagat Singh’s life. The sources further explained that the actor himself is a part of the script development process. He is believed to be treating this as his pet project.

Moreover, the film is being planned for a leading digital player. The sources were quoted saying to Pinkvilla, “The team wants to make content around Bhagat Singh unlike anything is done before. Rather than going in the conventional film format, the team is also exploring the long-form format for the story. It’s all in very early stages at the moment and the writing in itself will take another 6 to 8 months."

Rajkummar Rao's exciting lineup

Now, let us talk about Rajkummar Rao's present lineup. The star will soon be seen reprising his beloved character 'Vicky' for the highly-awaited sequel, 'Stree 2'. He will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in his next. Additionally, Varun Dhawan is also expected to be seen doing an extended cameo in the second part of the horror comedy.

Over and above this, Rajkummar Rao will also play a crucial role in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. 's web series, 'Guns and Gulabs'.