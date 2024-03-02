Twitter
Headlines

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Good news for NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till Modinagar, check details here

World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes dull start, fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

This outsider worked as background dancer in Salman Khan's film, became top action hero, now charges Rs 4 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Good news for NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till...

'Tu, Main, aur Corruption': PM Modi coins new acronym for TMC, slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

8 fruits that boost stamina

Batters with more than 1000 runs in T20 World Cup

8 Indian spices that help prevent diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes dull start, fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

The "Arcadia Droptail," which costs 31 million dollars, or roughly Rs 257 crore, is the most expensive car ever introduced by Rolls-Royce.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: rolls roycemotorcars.com
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rolls Royce has recently unveiled an extremely expensive model. Following the Amethyst and La Rose Noire cars that were unveiled last year as part of a production run of four, Rolls-Royce has unveiled the third example of its roughly Rs 257 crore coachbuilt roadster, known as the Arcadia Droptail. It’s price makes it the most expensive car in the world. This highly customized car's name is justified by its appealing appearance and high-end features, which derive from the Greek city of Arcadia, which means "heaven on earth." The unveiling took place at a private ceremony in Singapore.

The most striking feature of the vehicle is the material used in its construction: 233 pieces of Santos straight grain rosewood hardwood, 76 of which are used in the rear deck—among the best of all the wood species used in Rolls-Royce—took over 8000 hours to prepare for the vehicle's interior.

The Rolls-Royce Arcadia boasts an opulent interior with tan and white leather and an incredibly intricate clock face that took five months to make. The raw metal face features 119 faces in a geometric guilloché pattern. For the Arcadia Droptail, Rolls-Royce Coachbuild designers created a natural duotone colorway; the primary body color is a solid white with glass and aluminum particles infused into it. Rolls-Royce experts used larger sizing of aluminum particles to create a more faceted, striking metallic look.

The roadster with two seats is propelled by the well-known 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, which has been tuned to generate an extra 30 horsepower, for a total output of 601 horsepower and 841 Nm.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

Hyundai Creta N Line launching in India soon, bookings begin at just Rs…

Meet woman who earned immense fame on TV, worked with many stars, created uproar when entered OTT because..

World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE