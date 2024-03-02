World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

The "Arcadia Droptail," which costs 31 million dollars, or roughly Rs 257 crore, is the most expensive car ever introduced by Rolls-Royce.

Rolls Royce has recently unveiled an extremely expensive model. Following the Amethyst and La Rose Noire cars that were unveiled last year as part of a production run of four, Rolls-Royce has unveiled the third example of its roughly Rs 257 crore coachbuilt roadster, known as the Arcadia Droptail. It’s price makes it the most expensive car in the world. This highly customized car's name is justified by its appealing appearance and high-end features, which derive from the Greek city of Arcadia, which means "heaven on earth." The unveiling took place at a private ceremony in Singapore.

The most striking feature of the vehicle is the material used in its construction: 233 pieces of Santos straight grain rosewood hardwood, 76 of which are used in the rear deck—among the best of all the wood species used in Rolls-Royce—took over 8000 hours to prepare for the vehicle's interior.

The Rolls-Royce Arcadia boasts an opulent interior with tan and white leather and an incredibly intricate clock face that took five months to make. The raw metal face features 119 faces in a geometric guilloché pattern. For the Arcadia Droptail, Rolls-Royce Coachbuild designers created a natural duotone colorway; the primary body color is a solid white with glass and aluminum particles infused into it. Rolls-Royce experts used larger sizing of aluminum particles to create a more faceted, striking metallic look.

The roadster with two seats is propelled by the well-known 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, which has been tuned to generate an extra 30 horsepower, for a total output of 601 horsepower and 841 Nm.