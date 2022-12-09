Video: Mahindra Scorpio-N busted with Rs 98 lakh hidden in the wheel

West Bengal: Recently, the West Bengal Police caught a few individuals trying to transport illegal money in a Mahindra Scorpio-N. In a video from Raftaar 7811, it was revealed that the offenders were attempting to smuggle extortion money worth Rs 98 lakh in a black-colored Mahindra Scorpio-N. The money was packed in black polythene packets and hidden within the spare wheel of the Scorpio-N.

The police were able to catch the offenders by checking the spare wheel during a regular check post. A case of smuggling and extortion of black money has been registered against the registered user of the Scorpio-N and those inside the SUV during the search.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in June 2022 and offers two engine options – a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine – both available with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The higher-spec diesel and turbo-petrol engine options also offer six-speed automatic transmission. The Scorpio-N is a rear-wheel drive as standard, with higher-spec diesel variants also featuring AWD with mechanical rear-locking differentials and ESP-based brake-locking front differential.