Video: Mahindra Scorpio-N busted with Rs 98 lakh hidden in the wheel

Mahindra Scorpio-N used to transport extortion money in West Bengal. Police discovered Rs 98 lakh in black polythene packets within spare wheel.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

West Bengal: Recently, the West Bengal Police caught a few individuals trying to transport illegal money in a Mahindra Scorpio-N. In a video from Raftaar 7811, it was revealed that the offenders were attempting to smuggle extortion money worth Rs 98 lakh in a black-colored Mahindra Scorpio-N. The money was packed in black polythene packets and hidden within the spare wheel of the Scorpio-N.

The police were able to catch the offenders by checking the spare wheel during a regular check post. A case of smuggling and extortion of black money has been registered against the registered user of the Scorpio-N and those inside the SUV during the search.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in June 2022 and offers two engine options – a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine – both available with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The higher-spec diesel and turbo-petrol engine options also offer six-speed automatic transmission. The Scorpio-N is a rear-wheel drive as standard, with higher-spec diesel variants also featuring AWD with mechanical rear-locking differentials and ESP-based brake-locking front differential.

