Twitter
Headlines

Meta testing X-like ‘trending topics’ feature on Threads

Meet man, sold his Rs 750 crore company to one of Mumbai's richest man, his net worth is Rs…

'New beginning in political career': Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan announces decision to join BJP after quitting Cong

Tata Motors slashes Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tiago EV prices buy up to Rs 1.2 lakh, price now starts at Rs…

DNA Explainer: How is 'Delhi Chalo' different from Farmers' Protest of 2020?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, sold his Rs 750 crore company to one of Mumbai's richest man, his net worth is Rs…

This actress made debut with superstar, gave many flop films, quit acting, now runs Rs 600 crore business, husband is..

‘He is threatening...': Jacqueline Fernandez files police complaint against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

7 signs and symptoms of Colon cancer 

Health benefits of mediterranean diet 

7 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

This actress made debut with superstar, gave many flop films, quit acting, now runs Rs 600 crore business, husband is..

Meet actress who got married at peak of career, quit acting, moved to US, got divorced after few years, she is now...

Meet actor who was on path to become superstar, gave some superhit films, career ended after he went jail for...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tata Motors slashes Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tiago EV prices buy up to Rs 1.2 lakh, price now starts at Rs…

Tata Nexon.ev gets a price reduction of up to Rs 1.2 lakh and on the other hand, Tiago.ev gets a price reduction of up to Rs 70,000, base model starts at Rs 7.99 lakh

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has announced an exciting reduction in prices of its bestselling EVs - Nexon.ev and Tiago.ev. The Tata Nexon.ev gets a price reduction of up to Rs 1.2 lakh and on the other hand, Tiago.ev gets a price reduction of up to Rs 70,000, base model starts at Rs 7.99 lakh. Inaugural prices of the recently launched Punch.ev remain unchanged as they already factor in reduction in battery price in the foreseeable future. 
 
Speaking about this price reduction, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, TPEM, said, “Battery costs constitute a substantial part of the overall cost of an EV. With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers.

EV have shown a strong growth momentum and are substantially outperforming the overall passenger vehicle industry growth. In CY2023, the EV segment grew by over 90% against the 8% growth recorded by the PV industry. This growth momentum has continued in CY2024 with EV sales registering 100% YoY growth in January 2024. TPEM with over 70% market share is the market leader in this fast-growing segment.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunil Gavaskar criticises Mitchell Starc's record IPL salary: 'Over the top, to be...'

Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world

DNA Explainer: Who are the 8 Indian Navy veterans released by Qatar? Why is it seen as a big diplomatic win for India?

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

How to get new Fastag? Check step-by-step guide, documents required and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE